The biggest pickup truck of the day is a Mopar, so it must be a Dodge, right? However?

Among American fans of FCA models, this is a well-known term: Mopar or No Car. That’s because FCA’s parts division has long been known not only as a parts line for Dodge, RAM, Chrysler and Plymouth, but also as a factory upgrade for many models. Mopar is often used as a generic term for fast cars from the FCA brands.

Fiat Mopar

How much the Mopar name means to the car unveiled today is debatable. When you hear the words “Mopar” and “pickup” you expect to have thick RAM with even more power than usual, but that’s not the case. This is a Fiat Titano. Does this mean anything to you? If you like the works of colleague @willeme, perhaps yes.

While there are plenty of Stellantis to choose from, the Fiat Titano is only a collaboration between Peugeot and China’s Changan. The Chinese brand was the first to introduce the Kaicheng F70, on the basis of which Peugeot created the Landtrek. Fiat Titano is the third variant of this car. So, it is already presented and intended for the South American market. Now that sales have begun, there is more clarity regarding the different versions.

Ranch

The version we saw then is officially called the Fiat Titano Ranch. This is the most “luxurious” version. Well, luxurious. Not that it makes much difference to the truck, but it’s mostly functional. However, you can be pleased with the 360-degree camera system, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rugged running boards and rear bar.

Volcano

Below are the Vulcan and Endurance levels. The Volcano seems like a good mid-range car. It lacks the luxury of a ranch, but it also has the potential to be a good work truck. The Vulcan and Ranch come with an automatic transmission only.

The Endurance is as basic as it gets, as not even the bumpers are painted. The black steel wheels also emphasize the simplicity that prevails in the basic version. You will have to change gears yourself; the drive is provided by the same 2.2 liter diesel engine with a 4×4 wheel arrangement, which is found in every version.

Mopar

Getting back to the title and the header photo, there is a really cool Mopar package for the Fiat Titano. At least that’s the case with Mopar’s suite of upgrades. Decals are everywhere, as well as custom rims and rack for the truck bed. This means longer items such as dirt bikes can be accommodated in the rear. Then that’s cool.

The Fiat Titano will cost around BRL 219,990 or EUR 40,430. The Vulcan will cost the equivalent of 44,106 euros. The ranch is the most expensive – 47,781 euros, but the difference in price is not that great. So take the one that is more expensive.

This article, “A Fat Truck with a Sports Label,” shows that looks can be deceiving. It first appeared on Ruetir.