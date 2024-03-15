loading…

The practice of witchcraft is rampant in Angola. Photo/verangola.net

CAMACUPA – As many as 50 people died in Angola after being forced to drink herbal concoctions to prove they were not practitioners of witchcraft.

The police reported the incident on Thursday (14/3/2024). “The deaths occurred in the last two months near the town of Camacupa,” local councilor Luzia Filemone told national radio, claiming the shamans had used a lethal mixture in their procedures.

“More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid, which according to traditional healers, proves whether a person practices witchcraft or not,” Filemone said.

Some rural communities in the southern African country still have strong beliefs in black magic.

“It is a widespread practice to make people drink poison due to beliefs in witchcraft,” said police spokesman Antonio Hossi.

There are no laws regarding the practice of magic in Angola. If someone was suspected of witchcraft, they were forced to consume a poisonous herbal concoction known as ‘Mbulungo’. If they died because of it, then it was considered proof of their guilt.

Last month, alleged death cult leader Paul Mackenzie was arrested on suspicion of murdering hundreds of his followers in Kenya.

They committed suicide because of Mackenzie’s preaching that they would meet Jesus by starving themselves.

According to authorities, 429 bodies and dozens of graves were found in the remote Shakahola forest area.

Autopsies revealed most of the victims died of starvation, but some, including children, were also allegedly beaten or strangled.

(she)