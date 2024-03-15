The news that they killed Julius Caesar should have reached you too, dear reader of this article, I hope I haven’t spoiled anything for you in the first line.

It was the Ides of March in 44 BC (or 15 March, also in 44 BC) when a group of senators conspired against our hero, stabbing him badly with the excuse of defending the values ​​of the Roman Republic threatened by the thirst for power of the Caesar himself (but it was, in fact, a good excuse, they murdered him just to allow me to write this article 2068 years later).

(If you want to know the whole story in detail go to Wikipedia or, alternatively, go back to primary school).

(If you chose to go back to primary school we could find ourselves class mates, I no longer remember a thing about Julius Caesar).

(If you instead chose to go to Wikipedia, share this article with a person you would like to stab in the back) (How do you mean that this is incitement to crime, Mr. Judge?) (Okay, Mr. Judge, I’ll be specific, never mind , stabbing people is a bad smelly thing to do and shouldn’t be done, happy?).

Or, alternatively, forget about all these damn parentheses (how much I love parentheses) (I really mean it) (but really really), and choose one of these 5 films about Julius Caesar to have a great Ides of March.

(I have only listed what you can find on Netflix, RaiPlay and Amazon Prime Video without further additional costs, there are actually many more films on ours, perhaps even more beautiful).

1: The Second Season of The Roman Empire (Netflix)

The definitive proof that I am a charlatan is that the first film about Julius Caesar that I point out to you is not a film but a docu-series (or something like that).

But yes, that classic product where there are actors who fight and give each other a good fight (sometimes even acting!), while a reassuring voice-over accompanies us in the narration, interspersed with presumed experts (equally reassuring) who tell the them about various events.

In the title, you may have noticed, I only wrote the second season (2018). I did it because it is the only one focused on Caesar (the first season, in fact, is on Commodus, the third, however, is on Caligula).

The 5 episodes tell the story of Caesar’s life from when he was a young soldier in the Roman army, through his rise thanks to the first Triumvirate with Pompey and Crassus, up to the victories over the Gauls and the crossing of the Rubicon.

The series then ends with the events in Egypt (yes, there is also Cleopatra) and the final episode entitled “The Ides of March”, where Caesar defeats everyone and becomes lord of the Universe (no, that’s not true, they kill him , but I already spoiled it for you in the first line of this article).

A notable plus of this Netflix original series is that it induces sleep: the reassuring voice-over of the narrator (and the supposed experts) has uncommon sedative powers.

23 Daggers for Caesar (Amazon Prime Video)

This time yes, it’s really a film finally (?). 23 Daggers for Caesar is a somewhat aged work being from 1970, but it is still yesterday compared to 44 BC

Stuart Burge’s film is based on William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, and essentially focuses on the events of the Ides of March (which has already been talked about too much in this article).

The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, can boast the good Gigi Proietti as an Italian voice actor in the role of Marco Antonio, but I can’t tell you anything else because obviously I haven’t seen the film (and when am I ever prepared for what I write), and that damn on the Wikipedia page is really brief on the topic (anyway, yes, it seems like it’s being lumped in here too).

Asterix and the Kingdom of the Gods (Amazon Prime Video)

I know, there are tons of Asterix and Obelix movies with Julius Caesar, but Asterix and the Kingdom of the Gods is the first one that offers me Prime Video at no additional cost, and I’m lazy and hate additional costs, so I’ll mention this one and many greetings.

I don’t know why, but I’m laughing at the fact that Prime puts the word “violence” in the content warning for this movie (you’ve been warned) and then the thumbnail image (on Amazon) is Obelix with his giant nose and a fish on his head as a hat.

Anyway, the film is set in 50 BC (but it’s from 2017) and the usual Gaul village of Asterix and company is resisting the Roman conquest led by Julius Caesar. So plan B for the Romans: if they can’t take the village by force, they will do it with the lure of luxury.

In fact, they will build a residential center called, precisely, The Kingdom of the Gods, with which they will try to convince the last recalcitrant Gauls to give in to the seductions of the Empire (but which Empire, dear description of Prime Video, we are still in the republican era despite the our Giulietto faces good and bad weather).

I hope I don’t have to specify that the Asterix films are cartoons (but where do you live, on Mars?), and the fact that being set in 50 BC Caesar doesn’t die (hurray, long live our Caesar).

Brutus vs Cesar (Amazon Prime Video)

An Amazon original production from 2021, Brutus vs Cesar is a trashy comedy with characters that wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of Spongebob and I don’t think it’s worth talking about it further.

(How delicious, it will be the best).

(Perhaps).

(But yes, it will be a gem).

Julius Caesar against the Pirates (RaiPlay)

I only know that RaiPlay drives me crazy, my smart TV always loses access and I have to log in again every time (damn you).

The film, however, is from BC (in the sense of production, it is, in fact, from 1962), and is directed by Sergio Grieco. It is a dramatic peplum loosely based on the adventures of the young Julius Caesar, who has escaped from Rome where Silla is being the bad guy of the moment.

Of the plot I only mention that there are pirates (come on, would you ever have thought that?), and there is also a beautiful slave.

Final spoiler: Caesar doesn’t die in this film either, since they are the adventures of when he was young (maybe both you and I can get over the teacher’s question on the life of Julius Caesar).

Bonus: Hail, Caesar! by the Coen Brothers

If you like slightly absurd films without a real plot, you could watch Hail, Caesar! of 2016 by the Coen Brothers

It’s not about Julius Caesar, but about 1950s Hollywood, where the star of a peplum about the ancient Romans (played by George Clooney) is kidnapped by some unlikely communist screenwriters.

(At the moment to watch this film legally, however, there are the famous additional costs, and no, Mr. Judge, I am in no way suggesting going to some pirate site, on the contrary, look how good I am, I’ll put the link to the Blu- Ray can be purchased on Amazon).

(So ​​much for communism).

(Just kidding comrades, don’t get angry).

(Parentheses will be my downfall.)