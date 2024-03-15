loading…

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the presidential palace in Singapore. Photo/REUTERS

SINGAPORE – Relations between Asian countries and Israel have been a topic of interest over the past few decades.

Although complex and often controversial, this cooperation covers a wide range of fields, from military to technology and trade.

We will look at a number of Asian countries that are loyal allies of Israel.

1. India

India recognized Israel in 1950 and full diplomatic relations were established in 1992. The two have strong economic, military and political ties.

The Asian country is Israel’s biggest client for military equipment sales. The two also collaborate in the fields of technology, agriculture and trade.

This collaboration resulted in India producing a number of Israeli weapons in its country, including drones used by the Zionist regime in the war in the Gaza Strip.

2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Israel began establishing diplomatic relations in 1992 after Azerbaijan’s independence from the Soviet Union.

The two have strong strategic and economic ties. Israel assists Azerbaijan in military and security modernization.

3. Vietnam

Vietnam and Israel began establishing diplomatic relations in 1993. Israel opened an embassy in Hanoi the same year.

The two collaborate in the fields of agriculture, technology and culture. Vietnam is Israel’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.