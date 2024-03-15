loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – There are three of Israel’s largest and most well-known intelligence agencies. One of them has the task of protecting the Prime Minister.

The three Israeli intelligence agencies are Mossad, Shin Bet and Aman respectively. Even though they both have the status of intelligence agencies, the three have different functions and tasks.

So, what are these three Israeli intelligence agencies actually like? Compiled from various sources, Friday (15/3/2024), the following is a review that you can listen to.

Israeli Intelligence Service

1. Mossad

Talking about Israeli intelligence agencies, Mossad can be said to be the most famous. This intelligence unit handles Israel’s spying activities throughout the world.

Quoting the FirstPost page, Mossad was once said to be the second largest intelligence agency after the CIA. Its capabilities are also said to be equivalent to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Mossad was formed in 1949. Its existence replaced the Jewish military intelligence agency in Palestine called Haganah.

In contrast to Shin Bet or Aman, Mossad has the task of collecting foreign intelligence data, intelligence analysis and carrying out secret operations. His reputation is also widely known for his sophisticated covert operations.

For example, they have carried out operations such as the arrest of Adolf Eichmann, the former Nazi general who was responsible for the Holocaust in 1960.

Then, there was also Operation Wrath of God to trace the murder of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

According to the SpyScape report, Mossad is estimated to have an annual budget of USD 3 billion. Apart from that, there are thousands of members spread all over the world.