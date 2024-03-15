At least 22 people have died off the coast of Turkey after the boat they were in capsized on Friday. Local authorities report this. Seven children were among the dead. Two passengers were rescued by the coast guard, and two more managed to swim to shore.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat began sinking overnight. A rescue operation was quickly launched, involving an aircraft, a drone, two helicopters, eighteen boats and more than five hundred rescuers.

Turkey’s west coast is often used as a landing point by transit migrants trying to cross by boat to EU country Greece. It is not known where the migrants in the capsized boat came from. Hundreds of people trying to sail to Europe have already been rescued from the sea this week, according to Turkey.

The Mediterranean route is one of the deadliest routes in the world for migrants. At least sixty people were reported missing on Thursday after leaving the Libyan coast for Malta or Italy. Most likely they drowned.

