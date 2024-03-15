A retired doctor saves the life of a 15-year-old girl

Despite the numerous reports of bad healthcare, sometimes we read stories of doctors who experience their work not as a mere tool for living but as an ethical and moral duty.

Francesco Bernetti Evangelista, a retired emergency room doctor at Fermo hospital, was the protagonist of a story in which his skill and attention to detail saved the life of a 15-year-old.

The girl had gone to the emergency room for a high fever and some joint pain. The diagnosis was a simple flu, and the discharge occurred in the early hours of the morning. The girl’s body temperature showed no signs of improvement and her parents had already decided to transport her to Salesi hospital.

The retired surgeon had doubts. After finishing his shift at the support cooperative where he provides his service, at 7 in the morning, he went to visit the girl at home. Her intervention was providential because the 15-year-old is now hospitalized in the neurology department for a spinal infection, which, if neglected, would have had serious consequences.

The parents say:

At seven in the morning, the doctor who had examined my daughter showed up at my house. He said he wasn’t at peace and wanted to look into her situation further. He suspected an inflammation which, if it had been neglected, could have had unpredictable results.

The family expresses words of gratitude to the doctor for his altruism. Out of his sense of duty, even though he had finished his working hours, he saved a young life.

Fortunately, the girl’s infection is on the mend thanks to the timeliness of Francesco Bernetti Evangelista. Many more doctors should remember that their profession is a mission! They take a patient-first oath before embarking on their careers.

Read also: Valeria Fioravanti, three doctors on trial: they mistook meningitis for a headache