Imagine the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ and strip it of all its charm. Yes, the result is without a doubt Zeekr MIX. The minivan, which could easily have been a figment of tech giant Apple’s imagination, didn’t have to bury its iCar.

With 416 hp!

What this MIX lacks in charm, however, it makes up for in performance. Because from the Chinese information, where we also purchased the Mini Aceman, it can be concluded that the ZEEKR MIX will use an 86 kWh battery that can be charged from a maximum of 360 kW DC, and that it can count on an electric powertrain with 416 hp . . That’s a lot more than you can get in a German electric van.

This 4.68 meter long Zeekr MIX is similar to the ID.BUZZ but has a longer wheelbase of 3 meters. Therefore, it is possible that this Chinese car will be slightly wider than the BUZZ. You can also expect luxury in abundance. Because Zeekr, along with Lotus, is now at the very top of the ladder in Geely’s hierarchy, and just below it are Volvo and Polestar.