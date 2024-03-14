Liam Trimmer (29), a young man full of life and hope, met a tragic end on what should have been one of the happiest days of his life: he suffered a fatal cut to the neck during his engagement party in Western Australia.

The incident, recorded last Sunday, March 10, has also shocked his friends and family in England, the country where he is from. According to local authorities, the death of the future father of the family occurred in an accident that is still being investigated.

Accident remains under investigation

Liam Trimmer, recognized for his participation in the BBC reality show ‘Wanted Down Under’, faced an unexpected end. During his engagement party, a fall resulted in a fatal injury. Despite attempts to keep him alive, he died before he could receive medical attention.

“Everything was done to try to save him, but it was impossible. I know everyone involved is very hurt right now. I think I wish I could wake up from this nightmare,” Commissioner Col Blanch, a colleague of the deceased.

“I’ve never known a love like Liam’s,” said his girlfriend Lilly Watts. Photo: Daily Mail

Family is heartbroken

The news of Liam Trimmer’s death has resonated deeply with his friends and family. In the midst of pain, expressions of love and memory for him have emerged. In this sense, they have started a collection to help his girlfriend Lilly Watts, with whom he had planned to announce the upcoming arrival of his first child during their engagement party.

“The night was meant to be a joyful celebration of Lilly and Liam’s recent engagement and announcement of her pregnancy, a huge milestone in their journey together. Friends and family gathered to share their happiness. In a cruel turn of events, Liam’s life was cut short, leaving behind a void that can never be filled,” friends noted in a post.

For her part, Lily Watts thanked the show of support after the death of her boyfriend, whom she described as the “love of her life.” “He was really excited to be a dad. Our baby will know what a wonderful man he was,” she said.

Liam Trimmer during his participation in the BBC program ‘Wanted Down Under’. Photo: SkyNews

Who was Liam Trimmer?

Liam Trimmer was a high-ranking agent in the Australian Police, a country he moved to a few years ago. Likewise, he was part of an anti-gang crime and rescue squad.

He also ventured into television: he participated in a BBC program ‘Wanted Down Under’, which followed British families who were considering emigrating to Australia. In this one, she was filmed giving advice to a British teenager about what to expect if her family moved.