Ostia, March 14, 2024 – The Italian Wrestling Championship returns to the PalaPellicone in Ostia Lido. This time, athletes under 15 years of age will perform on the mats of the Fiylkam Olympic Center.

The competition will take place (men’s and women’s) from Saturday 16 March to Sunday 17 March. Mass participation. About 370 boys and girls, divided into Greco-Roman and men’s and women’s freestyle.

According to fijlkam.it, “Saturday is reserved for Greek Romans and freestyle wrestlers, while on Sunday young freestyle wrestlers compete. In both cases, after the weigh-in (from 8.30) and the entrance of the public (from 9.30), the competition will begin at 10.00.

The championship will be broadcast live from the Livestream section of the federal website.

Photo of Fiilkam