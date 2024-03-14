Rotterdam – From Friday 15 to Sunday 17 March, the impressive Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam will host the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships, the last and most important event of the season.

Ten athletes have been called up to the Italian national team for the World Championships: Mattia Antonioli (CS Army), Andrea Cassinelli (Fiamme Gialle), Thomas Nadalini (Fiamme Oro), Pietro Sigel (Fiamme Gialle) and Luca Spechenhauser (CS Carabinieri). ready for the men’s championship. On the women’s side there is room for Chiara Betty (Fiamme Gialle), Elisa Confortola (Fiamme Oro), Gloria Ioriatti (Fiamme Oro), Arianna Siegel (Fiamme Oro) and Arianna Fontana (Icelab).

On the recommendation of the Italian technical staff, led by High Performance Director Kenan Guadec and Head Coach Maggie Qi, as well as coaches Derrick Campella and Nicola Rodigari, and assistant coach Lucia Peretti, all three events will feature Pietro Siegel and Arianna Fontana. individual competitions.

Then Spechenahuser starts in the 1000 and 1500 meters, Nadalini in the 500 meters, Elisa Confortola in the 1000 meters, Gloria Ioriatti in the 1500 meters, Chiara Betti in the 500 meters and Arianna Siegel in the 500 meters and 1500 meters.

Photo Dominique Tange – Fisg