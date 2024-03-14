Lignano, March 14, 2024 – The Italian Paralympic swimming team returns to competition as they aim for further international commitments including the Paris Paralympic Games, finishing top of the medal table on the first day of the World Series in Lignano.

A temporary success that the Azzurri are keen to increase in the coming days.

The first day was marked by many records, most notably the one set by presenter Antonio Fantin (GS FF.OO/SS Lazio). The world champion sets the world record in the 100m freestyle S6 in 1’02”70, followed by the Asian record of Natalia Zvyagintseva (Kazakhstan) in the 200m backstroke S6 in 3’20”06 and the African record of Husna. Kukundakwe (Uganda) in the 100m freestyle S8 (1ft 18in 27in).

The first night of the CITI World Series Finals in Lignano ended with several performances that lit up the Bella Italia pool. In the men’s 100m freestyle, which opened the evening’s program, the All-Italian podium was completed by Antonio Fantin, who won in 1:02.72 (S6, 1031 points), Simone Barlaam in 53.96 (S9, 1019 points) and Federico Bicelli, who won the bronze medal in 1:00.71 (S7 1001 points). The Italian trio also scored the only 3 points in the final of the royal match, exceeding a thousand points, opening the home stage in the best possible way. Fantin, having improved his world record in the morning heats, is still approaching his limit in the final, swimming just 2 hundredths of the new record (1:02.70).

“There is very little left before the Paralympic Games in Paris, time flies. This is a good starting point for this very important season, but there are still plenty of races to go, starting with the 400 and 50 freestyle in the next few days. I hope this was just the beginning. The beauty of the village here in Lignano is that the swimming pool is a few meters from the hall and the ability to breathe this magical atmosphere that six months ago allows us to experience the atmosphere that we will experience at the Games.” Declared S6 100m freestyle champion at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Gold in the 100m freestyle went to Britain’s Alice Tai in class S8 with 989 points, silver to Italy’s Ksenia Palazzo with just 9 points, bronze to Paralympic swimming legend Jessica Long (USA).

The men’s 100m breaststroke was a truly special podium with three athletes on the second step of the podium, all three scoring 909 points. Neutral athlete Berdnik Rodion won in 1:08.96 (SB14) with a score of 935 points, and second place went to Firdavsbek Musabekov (SB13), Uzbekistan; Dmitry Vanzenko (SB14), Ukraine, and Edgaras Matakas (SB11), Lithuania.

Team GB failed to complete the women’s 100m breaststroke hat-trick as France’s Asya Morin Espio took silver (SB14, 951 points) and shared the podium with two Brits Olivia Newman-Baronius (SB14, gold, 968 points) and Grace . Harvey (SB5, bronze at 920).

The medal table after competition day is led by Italy with 2 gold, 2 silver and a bronze, followed by Great Britain with 2 gold and 1 bronze. The USA completed the preliminary podium with three medals (1,1,1).

As for the Italian Winter Absolute Championship, on the first day of the competition four absolute Italian records were set:

TRIMI Arjola S2 Polha – Varese Ass.Polysp.Dile. 100 Freestyle 02:25.10

GOUDA SAID HESSAN Karim S11 Asd Circolo Canottieri Aniene, 200, backstroke, 02:36.26

MERCURY Gaia SB7 Gabbiano Ssd Arl 100 Frog 01:43.48

BRANDS Georgia SB14 GS Fiamme Oro / Asd Verona Swim Team 100 Breaststroke 01:22.06

Record cat. Juniors

LANCINI Emma S6 New Team Giano Asd 100 Freestyle 01:20.30

Record cat for boys

BRUFFA Gabriele S11 S. Lazio Swimming 100 freestyle 01:12.48

MAGRASSI Riccardo SB7 Briantea84 ASD 100 Breaststroke 01:37.60

In the preliminary medal table, Polia Varese stands out with 17 medals (9 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze), followed by Lazio Nuoto with 7 medals (4,1,2) and Bresciana Without Borders with six medals (3,2,1) . ).

Tomorrow is the second day of the competition (arrival from 9 am and final from 5 pm).

Follow this link for a live broadcast of the morning races: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fClQWwtpTu8&list=PLoDtFYUp3GtCr73JQgpA6ru4cBHdo0F44,

here is the link to the day’s finals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHGx9MutpgU&list=PLoDtFYUp3GtCr73JQgpA6ru4cBHdo0F44&index=4

On the official website you will find all the information about the event: https://www.worldseriesitalia.com/competizione/

(Photo by A. Alegni/Bizzi Team- finp.it)