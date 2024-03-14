World Kidney Day, world kidney day

March 14 is World Kidney Day. World Kidney Day 2024 is a significant date because it intends to shine a light on kidney health and everything that needs to be done to face the growing challenge of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). We talked about it with Stefano Bianchi, President of the Italian Kidney Society. Nephrology (SIN) who gave us an in-depth analysis of the risks and challenges related to the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a condition that currently affects 850 million people worldwide. By 2040 it will represent the fifth cause of death in the world. In our country, more than 4 million people live with CKD; of these, approximately 100,000 have reached a level of severity requiring life-saving therapies, dialysis and kidney transplants. In addition to the significant personal and social implications, replacement therapies, dialysis and transplantation, have a considerable impact on the resources of our NHS.

World Kidney Day, who are at risk of developing the disease?

President, who are the people particularly at risk for developing kidney disease? What are the risk factors? “People who are particularly at risk of developing kidney disease are those with conditions such as type II diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, obesity, heart failure and ischemic heart disease. These risk factors are closely related to kidney health and require constant monitoring to prevent them from causing a loss of kidney function over time.” Are there dedicated screenings? Which check-up tests are necessary to undergo if risk factors are present? “Yes, there are dedicated screening programs that focus on early identification of kidney disease. It is advisable to undergo regular tests such as creatininemia and measurement of albuminuria in the urine. These tests are essential to identify any signs of kidney disease and take timely therapeutic actions.”

World Kidney Day, what symptoms to watch for

How can alterations in renal function manifest themselves? What signs or symptoms should you look out for? “Alterations in kidney function can manifest themselves in various ways. Some signs and symptoms to watch out for include edema (swelling) of the legs and face, persistent tiredness, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, sleep changes, irritability, and changes in urine characteristics, such as foamy or dark-colored urine . It is important to note that these manifestations can vary from person to person and occur only when renal function is markedly reduced.” What are the main obstacles to prevention and treatment? “The main obstacles to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease include the lack of specific symptoms in the early stages of the disease, insufficient awareness of the importance of the presence of kidney damage among the public and even non-nephrology medical professionals, the high costs associated with the management of kidney disease and the shortage of specialized kidney disease personnel.”

World Kidney Day, what the steps of health policy

Given this reality, what direction should healthcare policy take? “It is crucial to increase public awareness of kidney disease, educate on risk factor management and promote early diagnosis through initiatives such as World Kidney Day, which offers free screening services and awareness programs around the world. Furthermore, it is essential to implement targeted health policies and invest in training and hiring healthcare professionals specialized in kidney diseases to ensure better access to care and effective management of kidney diseases.” What should be the best approach? “The importance of adopting a multifactorial approach to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease is clear. Only through a collective and coordinated effort, involving both the healthcare sector and society as a whole, can we protect the health of our kidneys and improve the quality of life of patients with kidney disease. Public awareness, access to health services and early diagnosis are key to successfully addressing the challenges of kidney disease and ensuring a healthier future for all.”