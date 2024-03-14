The initiative to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours has remained in the legislative freezer. In the current ordinary session, its discussion is expected to be voted on in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and, if it reaches that stage, the political forces consider modifications to its original approach.

At the request of the parliamentary opposition groups, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) will vote next Tuesday whether or not the ruling on 40 working hours goes to the plenary session.

This was announced by the president of said legislative body, Jorge Romero, who explained that Morena is the parliamentary group that is stopping the ruling.

“There doesn’t seem to be a real push to launch this initiative. This is already the world upside down: what emerged as an initiative on the part of Morena and on the part of a legislator who has already made public her resignation from that parliamentary group because she did not see that her proposal came to fruition, is now the parliamentary groups of the opposition who said ‘this has to be voted on now’, that’s why I announce that the Jucopo will vote now on the ruling on 40 working hours, it will be next week,” he declared.

Don’t miss: When will the opinion on 40 working hours be voted on?

Romero Herrera pointed out that PRI, PAN, PRD and MC will be in favor of the ruling going up to the plenary session, so, if it is rejected, Morena and its allies will be responsible.

“Let’s see how the vote turns out, because in Jucopo there is a weighted vote, that is, out of seven coordinations there are not seven votes, you do not win with a four to three, the coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group has a vote that is equivalent to exactly the same number of deputies that you have, that is, you have around 200 votes. But with this we say it clearly: do not want to come and say that the PAN is the one that is blocking this reform, stop saying that it is the PAN who stops this ruling, we are willing not only to raise it, but to vote in favor of it,” said the PAN member.

For Romero Herrera, Morena and its allies “are in serious trouble,” since they promoted a reform that they now do not want to advance.

You may be interested in: This is the PRI’s position on the reduction of working hours

“I believe that the ruling party is in a serious dilemma. The Chief Executive comes out again to say that after the elections… Ah, well! Well then, let them come to an agreement among themselves, the problem is between them,” said.

What modification would the reduction in working hours have?

Finally, he explained that in the event that the Jucopo votes in favor of the opinion being uploaded to the plenary session, the PAN will be in favor in general, but with reservations in particular.

“We are in favor in general, but we believe that there are ways in which it should be perfected and that is why we will make reservations. We have said it from the beginning: we believe that it has to be a reform with a gradual temporality so that it is not suddenly application. We are perfecting that reserve, which we will be adding in case it goes to the plenary session,” he clarified.

Just this Monday, the parliamentary coordinator of the PRI, Rubén Moreira, sent an invitation to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies to vote on the opinion that proposes reducing the work week from 48 to 40 hours.

Also, read: Which workers would be left out of the new work day?

“I was with some businessmen and they told me that they had been in some very important place and that they had been told that there was not going to be a vote. It seems that the oligarchy makes Morena jump rope so as not to move the ruling,” said the coordinator of the federal deputies of the PRI.

In his Saturday night digital program “With pears, apples and oranges”, Moreira pointed out that he has promoted the analysis and ruling in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, as a priority in this period of sessions and as a matter of public interest for all Mexicans.

The data

The reform to the working day was proposed by the now former Morena deputy Susana Prieto.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions