President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this Thursday that he “does not rule out” approving the reform that would reduce the working day to 40 hours a week after complaints from the opposition, which accused the President’s party in Congress of stopping the initiative.

“We do not rule it out, what happens is that we are now in the electoral season and we do not want to act irresponsibly, we are going to wait for the election to pass because, if not, they are going to accuse us of being politically active,” said the president in his morning conference.

The president responded to questions about the accusations of the National Action Party (PAN), whose leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Jorge Romero, stated on Wednesday that the opposition wants to vote for the initiative, but the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), of López Obrador, has prevented it.

On Tuesday, the President asked to postpone until after the June 2 elections the discussion in Congress of the reforms that would double the bonus to 30 days of salary, extend paternity leave to 20 days and reduce the work week from 48 to 40 hours. workday.

“We are going to wait, there are still six months left until the Government concludes and in two and a half months there are elections, we are going to wait and then we are going to give our final opinion on this matter of the 40 hours,” he now reiterated.

The controversy has grown because deputy Susana Prieto, author of the working day reform, resigned from Morena in February due to the lack of support from the president’s party for the initiative.

The ruling was to be discussed in the plenary session of Congress last year, but López Obrador asked in December to postpone the discussion to hear the voices of businessmen.

“It is an issue that is being seen in Congress, there is a consultation with all the factors of production, with businessmen, with labor lawyers, of course with the workers, union leaders, and it will be up to the legislators to resolve this” , the president now indicated.

López Obrador’s lack of definition of the working day has generated controversy because he has supported other labor initiatives, such as the increase in the minimum wage, reforms to the pension system, union democracy and the elimination of ‘outsourcing’ or subcontracting.

OA

