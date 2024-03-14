The women’s quota has improved the ratio of men to women at the top of the business community. The Central Planning Bureau (CPB) announced this on Thursday based on a study. The law ensures that by the end of 2022, almost 82 percent of companies will appoint a woman to their supervisory board (SB). Earlier that year, a women’s quota was introduced for listed companies in the Netherlands, meaning that 30 percent of the supervisory board must be made up of women.

Before the announcement of the women’s quota in 2020, the ratio of men to women on the supervisory board was less than 35 percent. Between the announcement and implementation of the law, that number rose to 70 percent. CPB research shows there is no shortage of female administrators. Researchers believe the law is already in the works, although one in five companies is not yet compliant.

