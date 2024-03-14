24-year-old woman with laughing gas at gunpoint causes chaos in Rotterdam during car chase

Today’s youth… And we don’t mean this wonderful group, but mainly the young people in this country. It really doesn’t matter anymore. Now, like an old dinosaur, it is very easy to criticize everything young and new, but we dare to face it: laughing gas is indeed extremely sad.

In 2024, you can still have a beer with friends and then take a taxi home. Coffee shops are also present throughout the Netherlands. You can call a taxi in peace and quiet. Man, you can buy drugs all over the country (and in North Brabant in particular). You can even get tested without going straight to jail. But no, all the freedom that is envied in any other country is not enough.

Woman with laughing gas

Because, boys and girls, there are people who use laughing gas while driving in a car. And no, not in the engine (that’s funny), but in the heads! Then you get a blur for 30 seconds and that’s it. If you think the remedies described in the previous paragraph will make you drive strangely (don’t do it), you will do the same with laughing gas. Yesterday it happened again, Maasrotte police and East Rotterdam police reported.

In Krooswijk (Roteknor) police checked a car whose driver had been banned from driving that day. This is due to the use of laughing gas. The woman in question apparently felt wet and ran away during the check. A stop sign from an officer on the road didn’t help, and he was barely able to jump out of the way.

The Puppet Man’s Ride

What followed was a real crazy ride. Now we constantly use this term, but in this case it is the only correct formulation. During the trip, the woman driving had a balloon of laughing gas in her mouth. It’s like having half a liter of Schultenbrau in your cup holder.

She rode along the bike path and across the side of the road. Naturally, this didn’t end well. During the wild chase, she hit two cars. There was a pregnant woman in one of these cars. Fortunately, he remained unharmed.

In total, at least 4 police cars were damaged during the chase. That’s right, it’s YOUR tax dollars. Fortunately, the police managed to detain her on the Algebra Bridge.

The 24-year-old driver was arrested there for a number of serious crimes. Of course, it all starts with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while prohibited, as well as drunk driving and attempted murder.

Photo courtesy of Maasrotte police.

