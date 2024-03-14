Flying in Italy, 163 million euros in compensation for airline disruptions in 2023. 50% of the flights with disruptions are Wizzair or Ryanair

Through a detailed analysis of the data, ItaliaRimborso revealed that a considerable number of travelers in Italy, equal to 650,000 people, could request refunds or compensation following inconveniences suffered with airlines, in accordance with Regulation 261/04 and the Convention of Montreal. According to ItaliaRimborso Data’s 2023 report, such situations are expected to result in compensation claims totaling €163 million over the course of the year.

The analysis, conducted with precision and supported by technology, carefully examined problems related to flights in Italy, such as cancellations, delays, overbooking and baggage issues. Among the top fifteen airlines, based on over 50,000 user reports, Wizzair and Ryanair stand out as the most problematic, representing over 50% of all inconveniences encountered in the Italian airline sector. Ryanair in particular has been identified as the company with the highest number of delays.

A specific focus was dedicated to Italian airlines, with Ita Airways and Neos standing out for the number of passengers transported and foreign connections, respectively. While Aeroitalia concluded its first year of operations in 2022, Air Dolomiti showed the highest percentage of canceled flights among the fifteen companies in the report.

Attention was then turned to the airports, with Fiumicino and Malpensa respectively as the busiest and with the greatest number of problems. Furthermore, it emerges that, among the ten airports with the most disruptions, most recorded a greater number of delayed flights than cancelled ones, with the exception of Milan Linate and Naples.

The routes most affected by problems include those between Milan Malpensa, Catania and Lamezia Terme, with the Catania-Malpensa route recording the highest number of incidents, affected by the airlines Wizzair, Ryanair and Easyjet. As regards international routes, the Rome Fiumicino-Barcelona route has been identified as the one with the greatest number of problems.

ItaliaRimborso also examined the impact of the Cartabia Reform, which introduced mandatory conciliations before judicial proceedings, evaluating the times relating to cases of airline disruption with compensation of 250 euros.

Looking to the future, important innovations are expected in 2024 with the inauguration of Salerno airport and the entry of Ryanair into Reggio Calabria airport. Furthermore, Tirana emerges as an increasingly popular tourist destination among Italians, with an increase in air connectivity thanks to the companies Wizzair and Ryanair.

Felice D’Angelo, CEO of ItaliaRimborso, underlined the importance of guaranteeing passengers the right to refunds or compensation in accordance with European legislation, and committed to working actively to ensure that this happens.

