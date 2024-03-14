This could easily be a satirical version of Red Bull Racing: the red elephant. Because no one would voluntarily choose Dumbo as a logo for a fast car brand, right? Well, yes. Lancia announced today that it is reviving the HF badge, including the elephant image. Next year they will introduce the all-electric Ypsilon HF with 240 hp. and acceleration time from 0 to 100 in 5.8 seconds.

HF stands for Hi-Fi. The exclusive Lancia Hi-Fi Club was opened in 1960 as a club for regular customers who had purchased at least six new Lancias. The abbreviation stands for High-Fidelity, which means precision and accuracy. Or reliability, if translated literally. Either way, it sounded really cool, and that’s what matters in the end.

You know Delta HF Integrale.

Lancia fan Cesare Fiorio later founded the HF Lancia Racing Team. The team’s first car in 1966 was the Fulvia Coupé HF. Over time, the legendary Stratos HF and Delta HF Integrale appeared. We’re sure there will be a new Delta HF in the future, but next year will be the first time we get an electric Ypsilon with the HF badge.

Lancia is hesitant to say with certainty how the elephant ended up in the logo, but they indicate that the dominant theory is that the animal was Gianni Lancia’s lucky animal. He was the son of Vincent Lancia, who headed the brand from 1949 to 1955. In the history of the automotive industry, children are more likely to inspire.

Elephants cannot be stopped

The idea was that once the elephant runs, it cannot be stopped. According to Lancia, the idea of ​​the running elephant in the logo appears to come from Eastern mythology, as a symbol of good luck and victory. What seems to be significant about this mythology is that the animal is depicted with its trunk extended forward.