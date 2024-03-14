loading…

GAZA – President Joe Biden said the United States would set up a temporary dock off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian supplies to the besieged enclave as Palestinians began to starve during Israel’s blockade of the strip.

A US military ship carrying equipment needed for initial construction work on the structure left for Gaza.

The move comes as the US sends aid by air amid the threat of famine in Gaza, which has been devastated by bombing, ground operations and an Israeli siege for more than five months. Aid agencies say air support is not enough because of the scale of the crisis. More than 31,000 people have died in Gaza, and up to 70 percent of their homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Why is the US Establishing a Temporary Port in Gaza?

1. Sending Large Amounts of Aid



Biden said the dock would be able to “accept large volumes of shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter.” According to Biden, the reason for the construction is to allow “a massive increase in humanitarian aid coming into Gaza every day”.

At least 25 people died of starvation and dehydration as Israel blocked the delivery of food, medical supplies and other relief goods through two land border crossings – Rafah with Egypt and Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom in Hebrew) with Israel.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid must travel from the crossing, both on the southern edge of Gaza, through conflict zones to deliver the aid, including to largely remote areas in the north.

Biden is seeking reelection in November’s presidential election, and his move is seen as an attempt to address the anger of the Democratic Party base over his unrelenting support for Israel, which is accused of indiscriminately killing civilians and destroying hospitals, housing and other countries. and civil buildings. The International Court of Justice is hearing a genocide case filed against Israel.

The US has provided billions of dollars in aid as well as weapons used by Israel in Gaza since October 7. An additional $14 billion in aid to Israel on top of annual military aid of $3.8 billion is now before the US Congress. Last month, the bill passed the Senate but faced an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives.

In ongoing voting in the presidential primaries and caucuses, some Democrats are refusing to cast their ballots for Biden, raising concerns about his ability to turn out voters in November’s election, where former President Donald Trump has a narrow lead over the incumbent. Democrats in the polls.

2. Build a Floating Dock



