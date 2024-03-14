Paul Alexander, the man who spent more than 70 years living in an “iron lung” after contracting polio, died on Monday, family and friends confirmed on Wednesday.

The fundraising organization GoFundMe, which had been raising money to help him, announced his death. Alexander, who recently contracted COVID-19 last month, was 78 years old.

“I am so grateful to everyone who donated to raise money for my brother,” Philip Alexander said on GoFundMe. “It has allowed him to live his last years without stress. It will also help pay for his funeral in these difficult times. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am very grateful,” he added.

As a child, Alexander, who lived in Texas, contracted polio in 1952, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. At that time, the only treatment available was to be placed in a metal chamber, known as an “iron lung,” where he had to lie for the rest of his life. All this happened when he was just six years old.

In March 2023, Guinness World Records recognized Alexander as the patient who had survived the longest in an iron lung.

His limitations did not prevent him from fulfilling his dreams: Alexander graduated in Law and ran his own law firm. He also published the book “Three Minutes for a Dog”, in which he recounts his life. As an activist, he organized a sit-in for disability rights.

“His story became known worldwide, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model who will continue to be remembered,” GoFundMe creator Christopher Ulmer wrote on Tuesday.

The cause of his death was not mentioned. Alexander, who lived in Dallas, Texas, was rushed to the hospital in late February after testing positive for COVID, according to his representative on social media. He was discharged, but had difficulty eating and drinking.

What is an “iron lung”?

Invented in the 1920s in the United States, which was suffering from a severe outbreak of polio, a huge ventilator was created for people affected by this disease that can infect the spinal cord, causing paralysis. By 1959, more than 1,200 Americans depended on this metal chamber to stay alive.

The device is an airtight capsule that takes in oxygen and allows the lungs to expand so the patient can breathe. By 2014, there were only 10 people using it.

Today, most patients with respiratory muscle paralysis use mechanical ventilators that push air into the airways with positive pressure.

