Mohammad Mustafa is expected to be appointed as PM of Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Economist and former deputy prime minister Mohammad Mustafa is expected to be appointed as the next prime minister (PM) of the Palestinian Authority by President Mahmoud Abbas. It is part of developing plans for post-war governance in Gaza and the West Bank.

The post is currently vacant after Mohammed Shtayyeh stepped down as prime minister in February to make way for a technocratic government made up of experts and businessmen.

Mustafa, who worked at the World Bank for 15 years and was PA deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014, is said to have the support of his close ally, Abbas.

Quoted by The Times of Israel, Mustafa had met with potential cabinet members in recent weeks and had toured Washington.

The announcement is expected in the coming days and will begin a process that could see Abbas, the PA president who has been in power for 16 years, step down.

A January report from The New York Times quoted Arab, Israeli and US officials discussing post-war Gaza plans to transfer power from Abbas to a new prime minister, leaving the president in a largely ceremonial role.

Throughout his tenure, the 88-year-old Abbas has been unpopular at home and frustrated international diplomats over his inability to implement reforms in the Palestinian Authority, which has long been dogged by accusations of corruption.

In addition, Abbas has left the Palestinian economy in dire straits leaving people at home feeling dissatisfied and facing criticism for his collusion with Israel.

The American-educated Mustafa is not aligned with Fatah or Hamas and so his neutrality appeals to Palestinian and regional figures hoping to form a government to bridge the divided governments in Gaza and the West Bank.