loading…

Islam Alijaj is a politician who wants to create history in Switzerland. Photo/Reuters

ZURICH – Islam Alijaj, a sufferer of Cerebral Palsy, is the first person of Albanian descent to be elected to the Swiss parliament. The Zurich-based Social Democratic Party used the apt campaign slogan, “Making history”.

The steps are a little different from usual, because new DPR members usually take slow steps at first. But Alijaj, whose disability does not allow him to speak as fast as he would like, has submitted proposals and asked several questions to the government since being sworn in last December. All of these interventions relate to the Disability Equality Act, which regulates access to public transport and buildings as well as the labor market.

Alijaj believes that the freedoms of people with disabilities are not only limited by their physical limitations but also by society which limits these freedoms. Whether in the fields of education, defense or finance, Alijaj believes that access for people with disabilities must cover all areas of life.

He also sees room for improvement in terms of disability policy for Swiss emigrants, although they can still claim their regular disability pension while living abroad. “But they lose their supplemental disability benefits as well as their supplemental benefits and special care benefits,” he said, “not to mention their assisted living benefits.”

According to Swiss Info, Alijaj himself would never emigrate: “In Zurich, I sometimes forget that I am disabled.” He couldn’t even imagine moving to another part of the city and considers growing up in Zurich his salvation. “This city is cosmopolitan on the one hand and business-oriented on the other,” he said. “Both attributes are good for me.”

Who is Islam Alijaj? Politician with Cerebral Palsy Who Prepared the Disability Revolution in Switzerland

1. The first member of the Swiss parliament of Albanian descent



Photo/Reuters

Had Alijaj grown up in rural Switzerland or Kosovo, where he was born, he would not be who he is today. “When I was in Kosovo, I felt very disabled,” he said.

After last October’s federal elections, Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, sent him a congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter). Alijaj said he was proud to be the first person to represent the Albanian diaspora in the Swiss parliament. Nevertheless, he did not hesitate to criticize the disability inclusion policy in Kosovo when Kurti finally invited him for his first official visit.

Regarding the inclusion policy in Switzerland, he also couldn’t hold back. “The views of people with disabilities are always forgotten, even by left-wing politicians,” said Alijaj, himself a left-wing politician.

2. Carrying out the Revolution for Persons with Disabilities

Over the years, he has “removed” barriers to access for people with disabilities. Every statement, proposal and appearance he makes aims to reduce these barriers and create a society where people with disabilities are treated as equals.

“I became a member of parliament to start a revolution for people with disabilities,” he said. “People with disabilities have a lot of anger that was finally channeled in the last year.”

He is one of three disabled representatives newly elected to parliament. In total, 44 people with disabilities gathered to draft a resolution at the first DPR session on disabilities. In fact, if 44 out of 200 DPR members are disabled, then this reflects the percentage of disabled people living in Switzerland (22%).