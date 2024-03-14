loading…

G9 and GPep are two of the most brutal and powerful armed gangs in Haiti. Photo/Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE – There are believed to be around 200 armed gangs operating in Haiti, about half of which are present in Port-au-Prince. However, in Haiti, there are two major gang coalitions, one of which is G9 and GPep.

The G9 Alliance of Families and Allies, or simply the G9 – is led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, a former Haitian police officer who is under UN and United States sanctions for his involvement in violence in Haiti.

Meanwhile, GPep, is led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as Ti Gabriel. He was the leader of a gang called Nan Brooklyn before the formation of G-Pep, which was based in the impoverished Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince.

G9 and GPep have been rivals for years, fighting for control of the neighborhood in Port-au-Prince. Both groups are accused of carrying out mass killings and sexual violence in areas they control, as well as in districts they want to take over.

But Cherizier said the two groups reached an agreement late last year – dubbed “viv ansanm” or “living together” in Haitian Creole – to work together and oust Henry, the prime minister.

“We are not sure how long this dynamic will persist,” said Mariano de Alba, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group. “But they formed a joint alliance in September 2023, basically trying to respond to the possibility that a multinational security mission would be deployed to Haiti, and they wanted to prevent that.”

For decades, gangs in Haiti have been closely connected to politicians, political parties, businessmen or other “elite” groups in the country.

The G9, for example, has been linked to the Parti Haitien Tet Kale (PHTK), the political party of former President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in July 2021. Moise chose Henry for the post of prime minister shortly before he was assassinated.

Meanwhile, GPep is also associated with Haiti’s opposition parties.

