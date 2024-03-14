The driver’s license is one of the most important documents for those who use vehicles to transport themselves, whether it is a car or motorcycle. This identification document allows us to move freely and avoid penalties when stopped by a traffic officer.

In Mexico, the license varies by state and the same happens with its validity, the process to process it and cost. Not all entities issue this document for an indefinite duration; the process was even suspended in the capital since 2013.

Below we tell you in which entities it is possible to obtain a permanent driver’s license, requirements and costs for 2024.

What states give permanent licenses?

Currently, the only states that have this type of driver’s license are Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas. One of its advantages is that you save time and money to renew it, unless you lose it or it is damaged.

In any of the entities they will ask you for proof of address, no older than three months, and the following documents:

Oaxaca:

-Accredit the driving test administered by the State Mobility Secretariat (Semovi).

-Current official identification.

-Proof of address.

-Proof of payment of rights. According to the Semovi de Oaxaca page, the approximate cost is 2,904 pesos for type A (motorcycles) and B (cars).

San Luis Potosi:

-Current official identification (original and copy).

-Proof of driving issued by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

-Two proofs of address (original and copy) older than one year and another no older than three months.

-The permanent driver’s license is free for motorists and motorcyclists. In case of replacement, it will cost 1,556 pesos, according to the Government of San Luis Potosí website.

Tamaulipas:

-Current official identification with photograph.

– Fiscal Identification Card (RFC).

-CURP.

-Proof of accreditation of the driving test issued by the traffic department.

-Proof of address no older than 3 months.

-SF001 form duly filled out.

-According to the portal of the Tamaulipas Ministry of Finance, the cost is 1,629 pesos for a private driver and 1,303 pesos for a motorist or motorcyclist.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions