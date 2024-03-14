Next March 18 will mark a significant moment in the Mexican Republic, as the Birth of Benito Juárez will be commemorated. On this day, while many companies celebrate and give their employees rest, only one bank in Mexico will be operating normally.

This situation, although common in the country, leaves many Mexicans in the uncomfortable situation of not being able to carry out regular banking transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals and other financial movements.

It is common practice for banking institutions to close during holidays, thus giving their employees additional respite during periods of high activity. However, this can represent an inconvenience for those citizens who need to carry out banking transactions on such dates.

Given this situation, Banco Azteca stands out as the only banking entity that will remain open with regular hours next Monday, March 18. This decision is made with the purpose of ensuring that citizens are not affected in carrying out their financial procedures.

According to information provided by the same entity, Banco Azteca branches operate from Monday to Sunday, even on holidays, respecting the schedules established in their different locations.

Banco Azteca’s decision to remain open on a holiday shows its commitment to the community and its willingness to serve the financial needs of citizens, even at a time when other institutions choose to close their doors.

Thus, next Monday, those who need to carry out banking operations will be able to go to Banco Azteca branches with the confidence of finding them open and operational, providing service on a day that for many is a holiday.

JV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions