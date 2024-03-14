In the United States, a Venezuelan migrant identified as Yanni Cordero and his one-year-old son were victims of beatings and electric shocks by New York police officers, members of the National Guard and security guards at a migrant shelter in Queens, due to an alleged report of violence within the shelter.

“They electrocuted my hand to make me let go of the child and they bent my other hand to put the handcuffs on me (…) Still, with one hand handcuffed, I was holding my child,” Cordero, 47, told Noticias Telemundo.

The incident was recorded on video on Friday, March 8, and sparked criticism from organizations in favor of migrants’ rights, by showing how several agents attacked and used electric shock devices against a migrant who was holding his unborn child. one year.

“We are horrified by this incident at the shelter. Once again, we see how the police use violence against asylum seekers,” said Make The Road.

On the other hand, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, defended the actions of the police officers by ensuring that Cordero was under the influence of alcohol and with a child in his arms. In that sense, it was the officers’ duty to remove the child so that he would not be in danger.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, assured that the agents involved in the act of police violence, inside a migrant shelter, acted appropriately. Photo: El País

Why did the NYPD use a stun gun on the Venezuelan migrant, Yanny Cordero?

As initially stated, the local police reported that they received a call reporting a drunk man, who was threatening the shelter staff and was accused of having been involved in an act of family violence.

However, Cordero revealed that he had actually left the shelter to buy dinner for his family, since he was not used to the food provided by the shelter. However, when he returned with the food, the shelter manager blocked his path and prevented him from entering.

In addition, he mentioned that he tried to communicate with the employee through a translation application on his mobile phone, but, unable to understand each other, the employee requested the assistance of another colleague, who became irritated with Cordero and, without warning, hit him. in the face.

Cordero claims that, at that moment, he tried not to physically respond to the attack, but he did verbally confront the employee in Spanish. Subsequently, the worker requested police support, alleging that the man showed signs of drunkenness and made threats.

On the other hand, a video recorded by a resident of the shelter shows Cordero with his son in his arms physically confronting the agents who were trying to arrest him. ‘Let him go, it’s abuse, this is abuse, brother,’ some witnesses exclaimed. During the incident, the sound of a stun gun operating was heard twice.

Upon witnessing what happened, Cordero’s partner, Andrea Parra, tried to intervene and dodged the police to pick up the one-year-old child. After that, she confronted the authorities.

Parra and Cordero were released 24 hours later and relocated to another shelter. Photo: Telemundo

Ultimately, Cordero was arrested and faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault. Simultaneously, Parra was arrested on charges of obstruction of police work and resisting arrest. It is worth mentioning that her 3 children were detained.

Independently, the New York Immigration Coalition criticized the actions of the Police and shelter staff.

What happened to Yanny Cordero’s family and the New York Police?

While Yanni Cordero, the affected migrant, refuted accusations of having been under the influence of alcohol, New York City authorities began an investigation into the incident, as confirmed by the administration without providing additional details about the officers involved.

As for the minors involved, they were placed in the custody of child protective services during the period of their parents’ detention; However, Cordero and Parra managed to reunite with their children last Tuesday.

After the event, the family was relocated to a shelter located in Brooklyn and has requested an exhaustive review of the establishment’s security recordings, as well as the agents’ body cameras. This request aims to clarify the facts and restore your reputation.