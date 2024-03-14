Italy weather forecast

Situation. According to forecasters, the anticyclone is spreading from Western Europe towards Italy and the weather is finally destined to stabilize, and the climate becomes completely spring-like. However, there are some pitfalls to be aware of. First of all, until early today, Wednesday, the tail of the front moving through the northern latitudes will lead to thickening and some phenomena in the border Alps. Some instability will remain in the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, with some instability developing along the Apennines in the afternoon. Otherwise, good weather will prevail, with temperatures rising to 18-19°C in the north and most parts of the Tyrrhenian region. The wind will still blow northwest and moderate.

The weather is Thursday. North: Stable and sunny weather in all regions during the day. A few fleeting veils, completely harmless. The temperature rises, maximum from 15 to 19.

Center: Stable conditions, with sunshine predominating most of the day in all regions. In the afternoon there was a slight fog. The temperature rises, maximum between 14 and 18.

South: Stable and sunny weather throughout the day in all regions. Some clouds in the mountains. The temperature rises, maximum between 14 and 18.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

THURSDAY: An area of ​​high pressure moves across the region, bringing stable and sunny conditions except for some scattered clouds in the afternoon. In particular, the northern and southern coasts, northern plains and the capital experience mostly cloudy or partly cloudy weather, except for greater variability in the central hours of the day; in the southern Plains, skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy throughout the day, with the exception of some evening clouds; in the sub-Apennines and Apennines the weather is mostly clear or slightly cloudy throughout the day. Light winds from the northeast quadrants move into the northwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2000 meters. A little rough sea.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

WEATHER GENERALLY STABLE, THOUGH WITH VARIABILITY AND RESIDUAL LOCAL DAY INSTABILITY; A LITTLE WORSE AT THE EARLY WEEKEND. Weather conditions across the sector are improving, although some variability will remain with local daytime instability on Wednesday, in the interior of Umbria and Lazio, where residual rainfall or localized scattered and irregular showers are possible, more often near the Apennines and Lazio. Frosinone. Temporary weakening of the anticyclone at the beginning of the weekend due to moderate deterioration associated with scattered precipitation, more common in areas of upper Tuscany and along the Apennines. Maximum temperatures will be around 18-19°C, gradually decreasing over the weekend.

