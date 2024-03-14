The weather in Monterrey for this Thursday, March 14, determines that it will be very cloudy with 33 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 34 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 15%.

On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Friday, March 15, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 34 and low temperature of 22

Saturday March 16, 2024: Moderate rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 21

Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 21

Monday, March 18, 2024: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 23 and minimum temperature of 19

Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 19 and minimum temperature of 17

Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 22 and minimum temperature of 16

Thursday March 21, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 17

