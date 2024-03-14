The weather in Mexico City for this Thursday, March 14, reports that there will be clear skies with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.

As reported, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 6 km per hour.

Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 12 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 13%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Friday, March 15, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 12

Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13

Sunday, March 17, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 13

Monday March 18, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 14

Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 14

Wednesday March 20, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 13

Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

