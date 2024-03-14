Rome – Jannik Sinner is aiming for number 1. Luca Nardi has huge potential. Filippo Volandri, Davis Cup captain, analyzes the Azzurri’s performance and prospects at Indian Wells on Adnkronos. The focus is obviously on Sinner, who is chasing the title and second place in the rankings, and Nardi, the 20-year-old who rose to prominence with his success against Novak Djokovic before his round of 16 knockout against the American. Tommy Paul.

“Does Sinner have a goal to become number one in the world? Yannick has broad shoulders and is aiming to become number one in the world. When we don’t know, but he’s definitely working to become number one in the world. Medal in Paris 2024? This is also one of his goals,” Volandri told Adnkronos on the occasion of the presentation of the Food&Sport Award 2024, dedicated to healthy eating in sports and promoted by the Italian consortium Cacciatore and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.

“The time zones are the same as in Indian Wells, but I was lucky enough to join them in Miami, so I can stay with them. Didn’t Nardi handle Paul after his feat against Djokovic? Luca is another boy with whom we have a long-standing relationship, a boy with great potential, but from a different time. So sometimes we have to respect the growth time of each individual boy and not compare him to Alcaraz or Sinner, boys who move very quickly. So we are waiting for him, because he still has a lot to do, but we are very happy that he has realized that the path is right,” adds Volandri, who at the Parioli Tennis Club is being recognized as an Italian ambassador to the world. together with judoka Veronica Toniolo and diver Lorenzo Marsaglia have already qualified for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Italy defends its Davis Cup title in 2023. The goal for this year is to “work on a Davis Cup winning mentality.” Yes, we have achieved an outstanding result, but it needs to be developed. We need to try again in the next few years. We promised ourselves this together with the guys, with Matteo as the main character, and that’s why we are working on it.”

The captain can choose different solutions even in doubles: “Yes, we have them. In singles I had a lot of options, and now in doubles there are a lot of choices starting to open up, and this is a great sign: it means that the movement is growing, that we have done good work over the last 7-8 years. , these are the fruits of a lot of labor, now we will roll up our sleeves and try to carry him forward and feed him.”

Head of the Olympics: “There are absolutely options, we risk bringing 6, because usually you can’t bring more than 4, but if you have a pair in the top 10 of the world, then even players at the Olympics can become 6. And this is already a very important starting point.” dot. Then we’ll try to win a medal, and if we don’t succeed, we’ll try again in 4 years.”

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo Fitp Tennis Facebook – Giampiero Sposito