Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia will deploy troops and heavy weapons on the border with Finland after that country and Sweden join NATO.

“If we didn’t even have troops, we had withdrawn them all from there, from the Russian-Finnish border. Why did they do it? (…) That’s what they decided. But we didn’t have troops there and now we will. There were no offensive systems there and now they will appear,” he said during an interview with Channel One of Russian television and the official RIA Nóvosti agency.

A meaningless step

Putin called the decision of both Nordic countries a “pointless step” when it comes to guaranteeing their national interests, even though it means they are protected by a nuclear umbrella.

He recalled that relations between Russia and Finland, which supported Ukraine since the start of the war more than two years ago, were in the past “ideal”, since there were no problems between them, including territorial ones.

“And I think they benefited more from being neutral, since it is something that gives them certain advantages, at least as a negotiating platform to reduce tensions in Europe itself,” he said.

Since Finland and Sweden announced their intention to join the Alliance, Moscow has warned that it will reinforce its military presence on the northwestern flank.

“There were no problems. Now, there will be. We will create the Leningrad (northwest) military district and concentrate certain military units there. What did they need it for? “It’s just nonsense,” Putin said last December.

Moscow intends to reinforce its northwestern flank, especially the region surrounding the country’s second city, St. Petersburg, which is located just about 300 kilometers from the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

Prepared for nuclear war

In turn, Putin assured that Russia is prepared in case the West decides to unleash a nuclear war, although he considered that this option is unlikely today.

“They develop all their components. We also. But this does not mean that, from my point of view, they are prepared to unleash a nuclear war tomorrow. But if they want, what to do? “We are ready,” he stated.

Putin insisted that Russia is prepared “from a military-technical point of view” and that said weapons “are permanently in combat readiness.”

“Weapons exist to be used. We have our principles. “What do they say?: That we are willing to use weapons, any weapon, including the one you mentioned, if it is about the existence of the Russian State, about damage to our sovereignty and independence,” he noted.

The Russian leader stressed that the Russian nuclear triad – intercontinental missiles, atomic submarines and strategic aviation – is “more modern” than any other on the planet.

“And such triads, in fact, only we and the Americans have. And we have advanced much more. Ours is more modern (…) Everyone knows it,” she noted.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he stressed that there has “never” been a need to employ “means of mass destruction” in response to a question about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country.

They ask for security for politicians in exile

Former Russian deputy Guennadi Gudkov asked European governments to guarantee the security of the opposition in exile after the attack suffered in Lithuania by Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

“A hunt has been declared against the most prominent representatives of Russia in exile (…) A group must be created to guarantee the safety of these people,” he commented in a telephone conversation from Bulgaria.

Gudkov, who worked in security bodies before entering politics, denounced that the Federal Security Service (FSB) has created a special department to “counter” the influence of opponents abroad, figures that the Kremlin considers “ enemies”.

The decision to move to the “physical liquidation of the opposition” began in August, according to the source, with the poisoning in Berlin of the Russian journalist Yelena Kostiuchenko; and continued with “the cynical murder” in February of the Russian pilot, Maxim Kuzminov, who deserted and settled in Spain.

“The attack against Volkov would be part of that chain. “Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the last attempt by the Russian agent network,” he said.

Gudkov, who was deprived of his deputy’s membership in 2012, considers that politicians, journalists, activists and bloggers who left Russia, before or after the start of the war in Ukraine, are “in the risk zone.”

“Serious measures must be taken in order to create a contact group between the police and security systems of different countries to minimize risks,” he said.

He is going for another six years of Government

Vladimir Putin is about to win a new six-year term in this week’s presidential election, even though there are Russians dying in Ukraine in a war that has just entered its third year and the country is more isolated from the world than ever.

The result is practically a given, thanks to his rigid control of Russian society throughout 24 years in power, the longest period in the Kremlin since Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Putin, 71, has silenced virtually all dissent through laws that impose heavy fines or prison terms on independent voices. Those of his detractors who have not fled abroad have suffered unexplained deaths. The other three candidates publicly support his measures.

That the economy has been able to withstand strong Western sanctions is one of the main factors explaining how Putin clings to power in Russia, a major player in the global energy sector. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow 2.6% this year, compared with 0.9% in Europe. Inflation will be 7%, but unemployment is low.

Military industries have become a key driver of growth, with factories producing missiles, tanks and ammunition in large quantities. The high pay of hundreds of thousands of men who have signed contracts with the armed forces has stimulated consumer demand, contributing to economic growth.

During his campaign, Putin has promised to extend cheap, government-subsidized mortgages to young families with children, boosting his popularity and fueling a construction boom.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament announced that it will not observe the presidential elections from March 15 to 17 in Russia and recalled that if any MEP decides to witness or comment on them, they would do so in their personal capacity and not on behalf of the institution.

From March 15 to 17, the presidential elections will be held in Russia. In the territories in Ukraine under its control, elections are already taking place. EFE

