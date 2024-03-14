Not only is Monaco home to a large number of current Formula 1 drivers, but former drivers also have a home in the principality. This also applies to car enthusiast Christian Albers. A few years ago, Albers was spotted in a Bugatti Chiron, and some time ago he announced his new toy: the Mercedes-AMG One.

Now we can show off our real Mercedes, thanks in part to Charles Leclerc. In the video below we see Leclerc picking up his new Ferrari Daytona SP3 from a Ferrari dealer. For the enthusiasts: Leclerc chose the same color scheme as his Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. In another video, Leclerc can be seen showing Albers his newly purchased asset.

Let’s go back to the video below because in it we see the Dutch ex-Formula 1 driver after a visit to a Ferrari dealer. Albers’ Mercedes-AMG One doesn’t have a shiny color scheme or a bright yellow hue. Albers opted for the Batmobile look instead. Looks smooth. Check out the images below.