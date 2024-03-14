News for Marvel fans!

The third chapter of the Venom saga finally has a title, “Venom: The Last Dance”; Sony also moved up the film’s release date to October 25, 2024 in the United States, up from the previously announced November 8 date.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Tom Hardy will return as lethal protector Eddie Brock/Venom in the film, alongside Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo in as-yet-unspecified roles.

Kelly Marcel will make his directorial debut with this project. The story was co-written by Marcel and Tom Hardy, who in addition to playing the protagonist Eddie Brock, also takes on the role of co-producer together with producers Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

The first two Venom films (2018’s Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer and the 2021 sequel Fury of Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis) have grossed a total of 1.3 billion dollars at the box office!

Sony first announced production of the third film during CinemaCon in April 2022. The project will mark Venom’s first appearance since a cameo in the post-credit scene of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Production on Venom 3 was halted by the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, but the crew resumed filming in late November. In February Juno Temple revealed that filming on the film was almost finished, so post-production work should begin soon.