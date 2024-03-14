For former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández, life has changed drastically. The days of living in an opulent residence and wearing haute couture suits are long gone. After being extradited to the United States, the former Honduran president has been confined in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal prison notorious for its rigorous conditions.

Hernández will remain incarcerated in this institution at least until May 10, the date on which his charging hearing will take place, during which he must affirm his guilt or innocence. In his initial appearance before the New York court last Friday, the judge ruled that the former head of state remain in prison, although he was given the possibility of requesting bail at his next court appearance.

What are the prison conditions of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández in the United States?

Among the most prominent occupants of the penitentiary center are Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, descendants of the previous Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Both await the delivery of their verdict in May, in relation to their involvement in the corruption and money laundering scandal linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Among other notable inmates is renowned rap artist R. Kelly, who awaits sentencing on May 4 on charges of sex trafficking and extortion against women, girls and boys.

The former president faces a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. Photo: DW

Ghislaine Maxwell, a millionaire British citizen, has been found guilty of participating in the sex trafficking of minors, linked to the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life. As she awaits her scheduled sentencing in late June, Maxwell is among those who have expressed her displeasure with the conditions of detention, which have been described by her attorneys as extremely alarming.

Maxwell’s legal representatives have harshly criticized the conditions in which she is being held, calling them “inhuman, cruel and degrading.” In particular, lawyer Bobby Steirnhem has compared Maxwell’s treatment in prison to that of the character Hannibal Lecter in the film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and suggested that they are even harsher.

What are the charges facing the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández?

Former President Juan Orlando Hernández faces charges of complicity in drug trafficking, since he would have allowed tons of cocaine to enter the United States without any problem. He was sentenced last Friday in New York and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26. These accusations have a minimum sentence of 40 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. His lawyer has already stated that he will appeal the decision.

Ana García, the wife of the former president, said that she will seek to be a pre-candidate for the presidency. Photo: CNN

