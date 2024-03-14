Minturno, March 14, 2024 – On the afternoon of approximately March 13, in Scauri di Minturno (LT), the local carabinieri, as part of a special and targeted service for the elimination of violations in construction, together with the local police and the personnel of the Department of Preventive Service SP and SAL ASL Latina, Minturno squad, during an inspection of a construction site in Marina di Minturno, subject to administrative penalties for offenses concerning health and safety at work, 74-year-old woman, originally from the province of Rome, but resident in Minturno (LT), owner of the company , which carried out repair work at the site. The above-mentioned administrative offenses amounted to approximately 8,000 euros, in case of non-payment of which the person will be transferred to a state of freedom.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

