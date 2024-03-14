Unicredit, Orcel ready for “strategic” operations. Turning point for the bank

Andrea Orcel intensifies his efforts to expand Unicredit on the market and gathers consensus: the value of the shares closed at 32.15 euros (+1.3%). At Morgan Stanley’s European financial services conference in London, he said: “We have generously returned value to shareholders in recent years,” pointing to a total of 17.6 billion euros in the form of dividends and buybacks. “Regarding the surplus capital, if we can make strategic acquisitions, which offer synergies and a return of at least 15% in terms of In (internal rate of return), I think it is right to use it in this way.”

This announcement represents a clarification compared to previous statements, highlighting a more explicit vision regarding acquisition strategies. Since becoming CEO of Unicredit in April 2021, Orcel has aimed at several targets, including MPS, BPM, Popolare Sondrio, Bper and, abroad, Cornmerz. However, so far no concrete steps have been taken in any direction. The only successful acquisition was Greece’s Alpha Services and Holdings, with a merger between the two institutions in Romania and a strategic partnership in Greece.

Orcel stressed discipline in evaluating takeover options, rejecting superficial speculation: “We have looked at various possibilities, but those who rely only on rumors will be disappointed.” Unicredit negotiated with MPS from the end of July 2021 until the end of October, but the negotiations did not lead to anything concrete. The Treasury was willing to offer the buyer a contribution of between 5 and 7.5 billion euros, but the details of the operation were never defined.

Orcel also stressed that if no profitable investment opportunities are found, his recommendation to the new board of directors will be to return capital to shareholders over the next three to five years. However, he says he is disappointed by this eventuality, since it would mean that he has failed to identify profitable investment opportunities.

The CEO estimated that Unicredit’s capital surplus amounts to 9-10 billion euros before Basel IV and 6-7 billion euros after Basel IV. Despite the 282% growth in share value since taking office, Orcel is now focusing on MPS, with the possibility of acquiring a stake in the package held by the Treasury to facilitate a merger with Unicredit.

In conclusion, Orcel stated that it is still too early to revisit the forecasts, but Unicredit is determined to surpass the 2023 results by 2024.