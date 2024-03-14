Tragedy in Roccalumera, Simona Sturiale died at the age of 27, after a delicate brain operation

A truly heartbreaking loss is what the community of Roccalumera has found itself facing in these last hours. Unfortunately Simona Sturiale lost her life at the age of 27, after a delicate brain operation, which led to sudden complications.

His sudden and premature death led to pain and despair not only in the hearts of his loved ones, but also in those of all his fellow citizens. Many are remembering in these hours with a heartbreaking post on social media, to also show closeness to his family.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred only a few days ago. The young woman lived with her family in the small town of Roccalumera, in the province of Messina. It is not yet clear why, but she had to undergo a delicate head operation, which at first seemed to have gone quite well.

However, it is only in the last few days that sudden complications have arisen. The doctors at the Messina Polyclinic, where she was hospitalized, tried to do everything possible to save her life. However, it was suddenly that the young girl lost her life. In the end, this complication left her no escape. They had no choice but to declare her brain dead. Despite her pain, her parents also gave consent to donate her organs.

Messages of condolence for the passing of Simona Sturiale

The story shocked many people, not just her family, given the girl’s young age and also because she was well known. In fact, many of her have chosen to write messages of condolence and closeness for her. Her friend Giovanna, for example, wrote:

Your dreams and projects died too soon dear Simona, no one here will ever forget you, you will always remain in our hearts.

Obviously the mayor also wanted to write words of affection for the 27 year old, but above all for her family. The mayor Giuseppe Lombardo has decided to proclaim city mourning on the occasion of her funeral, which will be celebrated at 3pm today, Thursday 14 March.