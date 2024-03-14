According to a report from the United Nations Development Program published this Wednesday, many countries are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic but the poorest are not, and a significant number of them are suffering from a deterioration in their situation.

In this regard, the director of the agency, Achim Steiner, mentioned that after two decades in which rich and poor countries were getting closer in terms of development, the finding is “a very strong alarm signal” that nations are now distancing themselves. .

The Human Development Index that the agency has produced since 1990 is expected to reach record highs in 2023 after sharp declines recorded in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, development in half of the world’s poorest countries remains below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to the report.

“It is a world of rich versus poor in which we are seeing that development is evolving in very unequal and partially incomplete ways,” Steiner declared at a press conference. “Why is this important? Not only because it creates more vulnerability, it also creates more misery and prolonged poverty, growing inequality.”

Growing inequalities are exacerbated by the concentration of economic wealth, the report notes.

He noted that about 40% of world trade in goods is concentrated in three or fewer countries. And he noted that the stock market value of the three largest technology companies in 2021 – Amazon, Apple and Microsoft – exceeded the gross domestic product of more than 90% of the 193 UN member countries that year.

Steiner said the world’s nations must join forces to focus on the major threats of the 21st century, especially climate change, the next pandemic and the emergence of the digital economy and artificial intelligence. But instead, he warned, there is growing division and growing frustration and polarization.

He said a significant response has been the rise of populism, which is anti-elite and hostile to international cooperation. He noted that it “is increasingly dividing societies, radicalizing political discourse and, in essence, turning more and more people against each other.”

The report says advancing global collective action to address the world’s major challenges is hampered by an emerging “paradox of democracy”: 90% of the world’s population supports democracy, but for the first time more than Half of respondents in a global survey expressed support for leaders under whose leadership the foundations of democracy risk being undermined.

Territorial conflicts will continue to arise, but threats to human security in the 21st century will more often require the ability to collaborate, Steiner said.

“We are moving deeper and deeper into a situation where our ability to solve problems is being compromised,” he said. “We’re not going to stop climate change with missiles. You’re not going to stop the next pandemic at your border with a tank, and you’re certainly not going to stop cyberattacks with missiles.”

Steiner said it’s important to decrease tensions, misperceptions and misinformation “because they’re actually being used as weapons to turn people against each other.”

He said we also have to look very carefully at “where inequality has become so extreme that it actually erodes the political will to cooperate.”

The report calls for more spending on global public goods that benefit all people, including to stabilize the climate and the planet, harness new technologies to improve human development, and improve the global financial system to benefit the poor. low income countries.

The agency’s Human Development Index measures key aspects for a long and healthy life, for acquiring knowledge and for achieving a decent standard of living.

Based on the latest available figures for 2022, the 10 States with the highest human development index are Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Hong Kong, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Ireland tied for seventh place, and Singapore, Australia and the Netherlands tied. in 10th place. The United States is tied with Luxembourg for 20th place.

The 10 countries with the lowest human development were Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Yemen, Burundi, Mali, Chad, Niger, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Somalia. They are all in Africa, except Yemen.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions