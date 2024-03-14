What do we do during Ramadan? This question must be asked often in Hilversum. The public broadcaster must be accessible to all the Dutch people, including the one million Muslims. They don’t have their own television company, and they usually don’t fare well on white television. The month of fasting, which began on Sunday, is a great opportunity to correct this a little.

But how? The broadcaster has already tried a quiz show, a travel series, a cooking program, a news program and a talk show. Mixed success, but the problem remains: everything is so good. Everyone is happy and godly, it gives you a faint feeling of EO.

Weekly Ramadan Villa (NPO2) won’t change much. This time a reality show was chosen. Six contestants, chosen for their diverse personalities, gather together in a converted farmhouse with plenty of cushions and golden poufs to fast and eat iftar together after sunset. Led by host Karim Amghar, they tell their life stories: an informal carer for an autistic brother, a converted mother on welfare, a refugee recovering from a brain haemorrhage, a man cycling to Mecca for charity.

The only contestant without a background, recent graduate Yasmine Ballaki, seems to be the one most suited to reality. In any case, during the famous comments between performances, she gives some racy reactions to the others. For example, she doesn’t like the haji cyclist riding his bike into the living room. “My God!”

I was hoping that they would have to stay together on the farm throughout Ramadan and vote for each other. But no, they can just go home again in half a day. Reality thrives on great feelings, but here everyone remains friendly and respectful.

When dusk comes, they all go to the kitchen. Ballachi takes the lead as it turns out she has a cooking channel on TikTok – Yasmealz. She scolds another participant for not cutting the tomatoes evenly enough. Next time the network should try a different cooking show, preferably with Yazmealz.

Black Snow

The makers of the documentary series Steel (NPO2) have tried to give a balanced view of Tata Steel, formerly Hoogovens. The IJmuiden steelworks is mostly in the news as the largest polluter in the Netherlands, with devastating impacts on the climate and public health. But the first episode begins with Tata employees expressing their love for the factory and locals enjoying the sight of the chimneys.

In addition to its significance to society—approximately thirty thousand people depend indirectly on the company—Staal also shows management’s struggle with complaints and attempts at transition. Tata CEO Hans van den Berg, who is also participating, said on LinkedIn that he is “proud” of the series.

Resistance to Tata is also discussed. A mother sits cross-legged on the dining table and cries after joining the lawsuit against Tata. She regrets that she did not speak out against pollution earlier – her son was very often and seriously ill. Another resident says that he especially notices the pollution when he is on vacation: then he does not cough. The images of black snow in the surrounding dunes are impressive. A kind of post-apocalyptic landscape.

But most devastating was the story of an activist resident who received a call from a GroenLinks advisor asking if she could stop asking difficult questions because she didn’t understand the culture of the area. Here’s GroenLinks, and here’s a government that protects its citizens.

