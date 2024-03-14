Fiorello sets a new audience record with his morning show: yesterday ‘Viva Rai2’ was followed by 1,145,000 viewers, with a 21.6% share. In terms of viewers this is the highest result since the beginning of the season while in terms of share, yesterday’s result is the third highest of the season (only 12 February had done better with 21.67% and 13 February with 22.33%, in full ‘Sanremo effect’).

In prime time, the Rai1 film ‘Poli Opposti’ prevails with 2,262,000 spectators and a 13.5% share. In second place, ‘Michelle Impossible & Friends’ on Canale 5, with 1,975,000 viewers and 14.1% (the higher share is due to the longer duration of the Canale 5 program compared to that of Rai1). In third place is the stainless ‘Who has seen it?’ on Rai3, with 1,841,000 viewers and 11.9% share.

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘Mare Fuori 4’ on Rai2 (1,162,000 spectators, 7.7% share). ‘Suicide Squad’ on Italia 1 (882,000 spectators, share 5.6%), ‘Fuori dal Coro’ on Rete4 (829,000 spectators, share 6.3%), ‘Inchieste da Fermo’ on La7 (729,000 spectators, share 4.2%), ‘Italia’s Got Talent’ on Tv8 (494,000 spectators, share 2.8%), ‘Con Air’ on Nove (335,000 spectators, share 2.1%).

In access prime time, on Rai1 the success of the double ‘Cinque Minuti’ (4,723,000 spectators, 22.7% share) and ‘Affari Tuoi’ (which soars to 5,443,000 spectators with 26.5% share) continues, while on Canale 5 ‘Striscia la Notizia’ obtained 3,097,000 spectators with a 15% share.

Victory for Rai1 also in the early evening, with ‘L’Eredità – La Sfida dei 7’ (3,337,000 spectators, 24.6% share) and ‘L’Eredità’ (4,725,000 spectators, 27.5% share), which surpassed ‘Avanti il First!’ (2,054,000 spectators, 16.4% share) and ‘Avanti un Altro!’ (3,373,000 spectators, share 20.8%).