Today, Thursday, March 14, former United States President Donald Trump appears at a hearing in a Florida court (Fort Pierce) in which his defense intends to dismiss criminal charges regarding the mishandling of confidential documents after his retirement from the White House in 2021.

This situation will be discussed between Trump’s legal team and special prosecutor Jack Smith with Judge Aileen Cannon, who has not stipulated the date of the trial, which was scheduled for May 20.

Yesterday, six of the 41 charges in the criminal case against Trump were dropped, a decision made by a Georgia judge. Charges were also dropped in that state from other defendants who are accused of interfering in the 2020 electoral process.

In the state of Florida, the former president’s lawyers have also sought to have Judge Cannon, nominated by Trump during his term, dismiss the more than 40-count accusation that accuses the former president of mishandling classified documents and resisting government efforts to recover them.

Trump, who arrived this morning at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, about 200 kilometers north of Miami, has also sought to delay the trial.

The legal representatives of the former president requested that the trial be held on August 12, or failing that, after the elections next November, while the Prosecutor’s Office requested that it be held on July 8.

Trump is already the presumptive candidate of the Republican party who will face President Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. The Republican has sought to delay this and the three other criminal trials he faces, citing political motivations.

This week, Brian Butler, a Mar-a-Lago worker identified in the indictment as ‘Trump Employee 5,’ told CNN that he does not believe the accusation over the handling of confidential documents at the club is a witch hunt. former president in Palm Beach.

Butler thus said that he was prepared for Judge Cannon to reveal the names of witnesses in the case such as himself, as Trump’s defense has requested and to which prosecutor Smith opposes.

“I think it’s better to at least say what happened than to be on the news and have people call me crazy. I’d rather just get it out there,” the witness said.

