Aprilia, March 14, 2024 – A 39-year-old man from Aprilia was arrested yesterday evening by the carabinieri of the municipality of the province of Latina on charges of escaping from house arrest after he was surprised near his home. A 39-year-old man was locked in his home after three years ago, along with another man, he kicked and punched a completely incapacitated citizen in the head, legs and neck, and tried to strangle him, so much so that he suffered recoverable injuries in 15 days . The man was escorted home to reinstate his house arrest (source: Ansa).

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

