Rome, 14 March 2024 – “The unjustified felling of trees throughout Rome is a loss of heritage and poses a potential risk to the health of citizens, in particular regarding air quality. Today a question on this matter was asked to the European Commission.” This is what we read in a note by Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco, Member of the European Parliament for the Identity and Democracy Group (League).

In fact, in Rome, over the past two years, huge public resources have been used to cut down more than 20 thousand trees and plant 10%. Not only that: Rome was deprived of the historical pine forests in its parks, in its historical center and in the monumental pine forests of Ostia, and in this case, with no guarantee of their restoration. The question also asks the Commission about access to the Solidarity Fund and the possibility of prohibiting unjustified culling. I thank the constant awareness-raising activities carried out by the Pini di Roma committee under the leadership of Jacopa Stincelli,” he concludes.

