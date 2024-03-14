Tomás Morales, candidate for mayor of the municipality of Chilapa de Álvarez, in Guerrero, was shot dead and became the second politician killed in less than 15 days in that region plagued by violence.

Morales, who aspired to compete for the ruling Morena party for said mayor, died Tuesday night after being shot on a street in that town, the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday.

According to local media, the Morena candidate was intercepted by a man when he arrived home who, without saying a word, shot him in the head.

On March 3, Alfredo González, who was a pre-candidate of the Labor Party for the mayor of Atoyac, in Guerrero, was shot inside his vehicle.

In the state of Michoacán, also hit by violence, two pre-candidates for mayor of the Maravatío municipality, doctor Miguel Ángel Zavala and transport leader Armado Pérez Luna, were murdered on February 26.

From September to February 28, at least 44 attacks have been reported against applicants or candidates for elected office, according to a report released this month by the local political risk and planning consulting firm Integralia Consultores.

The study indicated that Morena politicians are those who concentrate the highest number of attacks (31.8%). “The applicants of the ruling party are of greater interest to criminal groups because their proximity to power can favor or harm their interests,” the investigation stated.

Politicians have become the favorite target of Mexican criminal organizations, according to research carried out by think tanks, specialists and activists who have recommended that federal authorities increase security in states and municipalities to avoid an escalation of violence. facing the general elections on June 2 in which more than 20,000 positions will be contested in addition to the presidency, eight governorships and the mayor of Mexico City.

On the other hand, the Prosecutor’s Office of the western state of Jalisco reported on Wednesday that the activist Lucero Romo Ávalos, who was reported missing by her collective “Jóvenes Buscadores de Sonora” since the day before, was located in good health.

Romo Ávalos, 18, is looking for his mother and four uncles who have disappeared since 2016.

