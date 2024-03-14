Tim, Kkr: “The negotiation for the purchase of the network is proceeding quickly”

“In line with what Tim announced on 6 November and 25 November 23, Optics Bidco confirms that preparatory activities, including the separation and organization of NetCo, are progressing successfully in collaboration with Tim’s management team. conditions precedent have been satisfied or are in full swing and financing, both for the ‘equity’ and debt portions, relating to the transaction is finalized. All parties continue to work towards closing by the summer of 2024.” This was stated by a spokesperson for KKR in relation to the negotiation for the sale of the American fund’s Telecom network.

Minister Adolfo Urso also spoke on the matter. “We are not afraid, on the contrary we encourage foreign investors. Obviously – he recalled – we use the instrument of golden power with sagacity, responsibility and awareness. We think that the project that was presented with the industrial plan” of the group “is competitive and sustainable also in the context European just as it is being redefined in Europe in front of a variety of operators”, continued Urso.