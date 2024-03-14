Home Technology

US House passes bill that would ban TikTok in country, sparking tensions with China

The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could ban TikTok in the country, sparking bipartisan national security concerns. Representatives expressed concerns about the Chinese government’s possible manipulation and access to American data through the ByteDance-owned app.

The Chamber’s Decision: an Important step

With an overwhelming vote of 352-65 in favor of the bill, the House sent a strong signal to the Senate about the need to address this sensitive issue. As the bill heads through the Senate, its fate remains uncertain, but attention on TikTok continues to grow.

The reasons for concern: national security and freedom of expression

House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted the threat TikTok poses to the U.S. economy and security, saying the app could be used to access Americans’ data and spread harmful information. However, concerns about freedom of expression have also emerged among those who oppose the law. In fact, not all representatives supported the bill. Some Democrats, such as Jim Himes, have expressed concerns about freedom of expression, while highlighting the importance of not limiting access to information for American citizens.

The Future of TikTok: pressure on the Senate

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has waged a vigorous lobbying campaign to oppose the law, arguing that it would violate First Amendment rights and harm small businesses that depend on the app for their success. President Joe Biden has declared his support for the law, underlining the importance of acting quickly to protect national interests. The legislation against TikTok represents a crucial point in the debate on national security and freedom of expression. As Congress continues to consider its next steps, TikTok’s fate in the United States remains uncertain, but its influence continues to be the focus of public attention.

