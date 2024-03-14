Skoda will be making a serious move towards electric vehicles in the coming years. The brand already has a decent electric car, the Enyaq iV, but it doesn’t stop there. Not only will it soon be updated, but it will be joined by four new electric models. Tomorrow we’ll see the first of these four, but for those who can’t wait another 24 hours, Skoda is offering a preview.

“Entry level”, but no less beautiful

Ahead of the unveiling, the Czechs have shared the first image of what they call their “entry-level BEV”, which is a sort of digital illustration of the interior. However, this illustration is quite detailed, so we present a rectilinear dashboard with two screens attached to it. The central touchscreen feels a little flatter than we’re used to from current Skodas, but the Czechs are still smart enough to fit a row of physical buttons underneath it. The driver display remains compact and hidden behind the new dynamic steering wheel. The whole thing is also covered in nice, cool, red mood lighting, so whether it’s “entry level” or not, this EV has a pretty nice cabin.

We don’t know exactly what kind of electric car it is yet, but we’re already putting our lunch money in the Elroq name. Skoda previously announced that it would give this name to a compact electric crossover, and it looks like that’s what this model will be. Last week they showed a blurry video showing the front of the upcoming electric car, and there we were introduced to a model the size of a Skoda Karoq, but, of course, electric. We’ll see more details during the “preview” event tomorrow, but it’s unclear how production-ready this Elroq will be.