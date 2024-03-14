loading…

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet exploded in the air due to a missile shot by a Russian Su-35 fighter jet during a dogfight in the skies of Donetsk. Photo/East2West

KYIV – A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet exploded into a ball of fire in the air after a dogfight with a Russian Su-35 fighter in the Donetsk region. Footage of terrifying moments from the duel between these two fighter planes has been circulated.

It is known that the Kyiv military aircraft was destroyed by an Axehead missile shot by a Moscow Su-35S aircraft.

According to The Sun’s report, Thursday (14/3/2024), the duel between the two fighter jets took place on Friday last week.

Video footage of the moment shows the MiG-29 initially trailed by the Su-35S. The two then engaged in a dogfight, where the MiG-29 ended up being shot by Moscow’s Vympel R-37 long-range air-to-air missile.

After exploding in mid-air, the remains of the Ukrainian MiG-29 were seen falling to the ground leaving a trail of black smoke.

The Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot, Major Andriy Tkachenko (33)—with callsign Tkach—from Lviv, died in the terrible explosion.

Tkachenko is known to have been instrumental in protecting Ukraine’s eastern side since the initial conflict with Russia in 2014.

“Unfortunately, the pilot of a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 shot down by a Russian Air Force Su-35S fighter jet in eastern Ukraine on March 8 has lost his life,” said prominent defense journalist Babak Taghvaee.

“His name is Andriy Tkachenko,” he said.