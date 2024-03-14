It is often said that Russian elections are unfair and their results are predetermined. However, at polling stations from Friday to Sunday there will not be a stream of people stuffing fake ballots into ballot boxes – although in small provincial towns this, of course, is not excluded. So how can the Kremlin ensure Putin’s victory? Russian elections were manipulated not “from day one,” says American researcher Cole Harvey, but “from day minus three hundred.” He investigates election manipulation by authoritarian regimes at Oklahoma State University. The conditions for unfree elections were created long before the elections. It all starts with restricting and controlling the media and the Internet, which has been good practice under Putin for 25 years. As a result, corruption and abuses in government cannot be widely discussed in society. In this way, the Kremlin ensures that free debate about political solutions to social problems is excluded. Oklahoma State University researcher Cole Harvey Russian elections were manipulated not from day one, but from day minus three hundred This debate is being closely monitored. Russian military censorship targets civilians directly and prohibits any criticism of the military, including on social media. For example, a 72-year-old woman from the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison in January for criticizing the war in Ukraine on her profile on Russian Facebook VKontakte. Further preparatory work for the elections consists of strict rules regarding who can stand for election. For example, opposition politician Alexei Navalny was repeatedly unable to participate because he was convicted in politically motivated show trials. Last month he died under highly suspicious circumstances in a Siberian prison camp. Rejected candidates There are also less strict exclusion methods. Candidates must submit signatures from citizens supporting their participation. Peace candidate Ekaterina Doentsova stumbled over the first obstacle of this process: collecting five hundred signatures. The Electoral Commission said it had found hundreds of errors. Opposition candidate Boris Nadezhdin was unable to overcome the second obstacle: collecting one hundred thousand signatures. He was allowed to submit 105,000. More than nine thousand applications were rejected, exceeding the maximum margin of error of 5 percent. Putin had to collect 300 thousand signatures. A total of 91 inaccuracies were found in his articles. Read also: Russians line up for critical presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin: “This is the only way to say no to war”

As a result, only a group of candidates selected by the authorities have the right to vote. In this case, Nikolai Kharitonov (75 years old) is representing the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, next to whom Putin (71 years old) seems young and energetic. Ultranationalist Leonid Slutsky (56 years old, LDPR), next to whom Putin contrasts as a moderate. And businessman Vladislav Davinkov (40 years old, “New People”), whose limited experience contrasts with Putin’s.

Moreover, in 2021, Putin introduced a constitutional amendment to ensure that he would be able to stand in elections at all; According to the constitution, the president can serve a maximum of two terms.

A high turnout is of great importance for the credibility of the result. Young people are being lured to the polls by a campaign based on the popular and violent TV series Slovo Patsan (Slovo Patsana), which depicts the harsh life of street gangs in the post-Soviet 1990s. In slang from the series, a voice sings “Come, be a boy, choose, vote, don’t be an outsider” and “You choose only yourself, you are responsible for your choice.”

Voting Instructions Brochure

In Russia there is compulsory voting. Partially implicitly (it is clear what they will vote for), and partially explicitly: through work. Last week, for example, five thousand employees of the Astrakhan gas processing plant received a brochure with voting instructions. They must click on a link on their phone when they are at the polls as proof that they are voting. According to a 2011 survey, 33 percent of Russians believe their employer can see who they voted for. Even if the secrecy of the vote is not actually broken, the perception that it has been violated will affect the election.

The classic method of monitoring the reliability of elections is the observation of independent observers. In Russia, Golos has been the main independent election observer since 2000. In 2023, the organization was dissolved, and director Grigory Melkonyants was imprisoned.

